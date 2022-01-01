Meatloaf in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Meatloaf
|$11.49
More about OB House
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Marvelous Individually Baked Breakfast Meatloaf
|$22.00
100% Grass-Fed Beef Meatloaf. Individually cooked to order and finished off while Roasting with Down Home-Style Ketchup. Topped with 2 Large, Fresh, Cage-Free Eggs & Served with one of our great sides, your choice!
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$15.00
100% Grass Fed Meatloaf, Individually Stone Oven Cooked with our House-Made down home ketchup sauce & set between our Famous Lightly Toasted OB Slow Yeasted White Bread, brushed with just the right amount of butter and layered with bread & butter pickle.
More about Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
6500 NW 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Grass Fed Bison Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot/Seasonal Mixed Veggie & Gravy
|$15.50
served with potato florentine mousse
|Turkey Meatloaf
|$12.50
served with potato florentine mousse
|NEW ** Angus Beef Meatloaf w/Coconut Milk Mash Pot & Sesonal Mixed Veggies/Gravy
|$12.50