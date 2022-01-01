Tortilla soup in Fort Lauderdale

Item pic

 

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

5822 S. Flamingo Rd., Cooper City

Avg 4.1 (545 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Azteca Soup (Tortilla Soup)$9.50
This soup is tomato based; made with chile pasilla (It's a long and narrow wrinkled pepper, literally means "little raisin" -in Spanish). This soup is topped with this chile (chile pasilla) along with avocado, cheese and sour cream. Tortilla chips are served on the side for to add right before eating (so they are nice and crispy).
* Very mild spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Tortilla Soup$3.50
