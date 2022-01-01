Garlic chicken in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie
Choong Man Chicken - Davie
4900 South University Drive #100, Davie
|Garlic Soy Chicken
|$15.99
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
|Garlic Spicy Chicken
|$15.99
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
More about Stromboli Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Chicken Italian with sauteed broccoli rabe in olive oil and garlic
|$14.95
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken
|$9.98