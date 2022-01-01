Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Choong Man Chicken - Davie

4900 South University Drive #100, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Soy Chicken$15.99
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Garlic Spicy Chicken$15.99
Sweet and spicy chicken, perfect for garlic lovers
More about Choong Man Chicken - Davie
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Italian with sauteed broccoli rabe in olive oil and garlic$14.95
More about Stromboli Pizza
That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South

110 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Chicken$9.98
More about That’s a Wrap Sandwich co and Juice Bar- South
POKE • GRILL • RAMEN • STEAKS

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

1924 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.4 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN BOWL$10.99
White rice
KID'S HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN WHITE RICE$7.49
More about Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

