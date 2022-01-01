Chef salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chef salad
Laspadas (Davie)
2645 S. University Drive, davie
|Chef Salad
|$8.90
Ham and Turkey
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Chef's Salad
|$12.95
Fresh ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, green olives, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Ke uH
2278 Weston Rd, Weston
|Chef Salad
|$8.00
mixed greens, napa, aragula, mango, cranberries with magic dressing
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Chefs Salad
|$12.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
3325 S University Dr, Davie
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
Chef Salad Comes with
Turkey, Ham & Prov Cheese
also
Tomato, and Cucumber
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Turkey Chef Salad
|$17.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with a variety of garden fresh vegetables topped with turkey and swiss
Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
|Chef Salad
|$8.90
Ham and Turkey
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|Chef Salad
|$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, turkey, ham, and boiled egg served with your choice of dressing.
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Mitch's Westside Bagels
2310 Weston Rd, Weston
|Turkey Chef Salad
|$17.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with a variety of garden fresh vegetables topped with turkey and swiss
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Country Chef Salad
|$19.00
Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Chunks of Diced Baked Country Ham, A Thick Slice of Our Oven-Baked Bacon, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Cold Slice Vermont White Cheddar, Fresh Slice Cucumber & Vine-Ripe Tomatoes.