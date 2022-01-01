Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Laspadas (Davie)

2645 S. University Drive, davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.90
Ham and Turkey
More about Laspadas (Davie)
Item pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Salad$12.95
Fresh ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, green olives, pepperoncinis and a hard-boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Ke uH

2278 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.00
mixed greens, napa, aragula, mango, cranberries with magic dressing
More about Ke uH
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chefs Salad$12.49
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Mr. M's Sandwich Shop image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mr. M's Sandwich Shop

3325 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.4 (773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
Chef Salad Comes with
Turkey, Ham & Prov Cheese
also
Tomato, and Cucumber
More about Mr. M's Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe

540 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Chef Salad$17.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with a variety of garden fresh vegetables topped with turkey and swiss
More about Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Item pic

 

Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)

233 E. Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.90
Ham and Turkey
More about Laspadas (Lauderdale By The Sea)
Item pic

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$14.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, turkey, ham, and boiled egg served with your choice of dressing.
More about Broadway Bagels
Item pic

BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES

Mitch's Westside Bagels

2310 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 3.4 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Chef Salad$17.50
Crisp iceberg lettuce with a variety of garden fresh vegetables topped with turkey and swiss
More about Mitch's Westside Bagels
Item pic

 

OB House

333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Country Chef Salad$19.00
Super Fresh Mixed Greens, tossed in our Home-Made Buttermilk Ranch, Chunks of Diced Baked Country Ham, A Thick Slice of Our Oven-Baked Bacon, Perfectly Soft Boiled Free Range Egg, Cold Slice Vermont White Cheddar, Fresh Slice Cucumber & Vine-Ripe Tomatoes.
More about OB House

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Risotto

Katsu

Egg Rolls

Rasmalai

Kimchi

Pies

Mixed Green Salad

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston