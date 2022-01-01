Veggie burgers in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve veggie burgers
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Veggie Burger
|$17.00
Lentils, quinoa, flax seed, oats, black beans, carrots, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, onions, garlic
Lunchroom Sandwiches - Cordova
1824 Cordova Road, Fort Lauderdale
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.00
Acropolis OPA
112 Davie Blvd Unit B, Fort Lauderdale
|House-Made Veggie Burger
|$10.00
Pesto aioli, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche roll
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$9.00
A chickpea, farro, mushroom, and cauliflower patty, soy-ginger glaze, provolone cheese, arugula and carrot salad with a lemon caper vinaigrette in a pita
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Veggie Burger
|$16.95
our delicious burger made with mushrooms, brown rice, onions, black beans & corn. topped with arugula, tomato, alfalfa, red onions & spicy mayo. served on a toasted multigrain bun