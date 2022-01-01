Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Franklin

Go
Franklin restaurants
Toast

Franklin restaurants that serve pancakes

Wild Ginger Restaurant image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Wild Ginger Restaurant

101 Market Exchange Ct, Franklin

Avg 4.5 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Roti Pancake$3.00
More about Wild Ginger Restaurant
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square #100, Franklin

Avg 4.2 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Sunshine

