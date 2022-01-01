Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve steak burritos

Mexicali Cantina image

SALADS

Mexicali Cantina

467 W Patrick St Unit #1, Frederick

Avg 4.5 (1323 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Burrito$17.99
More about Mexicali Cantina
Casa Rico image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Rico

1399 West Patrick Street, Frederick

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl Steak Fajita$12.00
More about Casa Rico

