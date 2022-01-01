Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Frisco restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Mayo. Served with Fries.
More about Green Gator
Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco
6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101, Frisco
No reviews yet
Buffalo chicken Sandwich
$13.00
More about Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco
