Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg fried rice in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Egg Fried Rice
Frisco restaurants that serve egg fried rice
Bawarchi Biryanis
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
No reviews yet
Egg Fried Rice
$12.45
Egg Noodles & Fried Rice Fusion
$12.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
side fried rice (with egg)
$3.50
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Hot Chocolate
Tuna Salad
Cheeseburgers
Cake
Pad See
Hummus
Pastries
Cannolis
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(143 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(610 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(317 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(666 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(873 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston