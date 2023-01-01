Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve garlic naan

Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.95
leavened dough . tandoor cooked . topped with butter and garlic
Chilli Garlic Naan$4.25
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Restaurant banner

 

Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

15851 Rolater Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic naan$2.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Noodles

Crawfish Etouffee

Quesadillas

Key Lime Pies

Waffles

Risotto

Tarts

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (142 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1191 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (911 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston