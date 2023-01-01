Papaya salad in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve papaya salad
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|E2. Som-Tum (Papaya Salad)
|$8.95
Shredded fresh papaya, carrot, tomatoes, peanuts, palm sugar, dried shrimp and lemon juice.
