Pad thai in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve pad thai
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|N1. Pad Thai
|$12.95
Thin rice noodles, green onions, bean sprouts, egg with tamarind sauce (peanut on the side). Choice of chicken, beef, veggies, tofu, or shrimp.
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Pad Thai
|$12.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.
|Vegan Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onions, broccolis, carrots, napa cabbage in vegan pad thai sauce.
|Glass Noodles Pad Thai
|$13.50
Glass noodle, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts in tamarind sauce.