Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Fullerton
/
Fullerton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Fullerton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Fullerton
301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about Fullerton
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton
204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton
No reviews yet
Large Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.39
Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton
Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton
Chicken Salad
Jalapeno Poppers
Mussels
Nachos
Cake
Tuna Rolls
Salmon Rolls
Cheese Fries
More near Fullerton to explore
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
Avg 4
(36 restaurants)
La Habra
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Cerritos
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
La Mirada
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(981 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(806 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(580 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston