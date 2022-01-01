Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Fullerton

Go
Fullerton restaurants
Toast

Fullerton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton image

 

Fullerton

301 E Amerige Ave, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Fullerton
Item pic

 

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton

204 N. Harbor Blvd, Fullerton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness
Sweet Potato Fries$4.39
Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness
More about Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS - Fullerton

Browse other tasty dishes in Fullerton

Chicken Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Mussels

Nachos

Cake

Tuna Rolls

Salmon Rolls

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Fullerton to explore

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Rowland Heights

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

La Habra

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Brea

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Buena Park

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Placentia

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stanton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Mirada

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (580 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston