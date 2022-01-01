Vada in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve vada
Dosa & Chaat
70 Market Street, Gaithersburg
|Vada Pav (2)(v)
|$10.00
Mumbai’s very own burger Spicy potato filling deep fried in chickpea flour batter / fresh pav bun / mint chutney
|Dahi Vada (vg/gf)
|$12.00
Flash fried rice-lentil dumplings, soaked in yogurt and topped with tamarind chutney - a savory and slightly sweet treat.
CHENNAI HOPPERS
136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG
|Idli Vada
|$7.95
(Vegan) Steamed spongy rice cakes and deep fried vada (lentil doughnut) served with sambhar and chutney.
|Vada
|$6.95
(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served with chutney.
|Sambhar Vada
|$8.95
(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served immersed in sambhar, onion & crisps.