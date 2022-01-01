Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vada in Gaithersburg

Gaithersburg restaurants
Gaithersburg restaurants that serve vada

Dosa & Chaat

70 Market Street, Gaithersburg

Vada Pav (2)(v)$10.00
Mumbai’s very own burger Spicy potato filling deep fried in chickpea flour batter / fresh pav bun / mint chutney
Dahi Vada (vg/gf)$12.00
Flash fried rice-lentil dumplings, soaked in yogurt and topped with tamarind chutney - a savory and slightly sweet treat.
CHENNAI HOPPERS

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG

Idli Vada$7.95
(Vegan) Steamed spongy rice cakes and deep fried vada (lentil doughnut) served with sambhar and chutney.
Vada$6.95
(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served with chutney.
Sambhar Vada$8.95
(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served immersed in sambhar, onion & crisps.
