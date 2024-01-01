Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Galveston

Galveston restaurants
Galveston restaurants that serve hummus

Kritikos Grill

4908 Seawall Blvd, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel and Hummus$15.75
Falafel and hummus and pita
More about Kritikos Grill
Mod Coffeehouse

2126 Post Office St, Galveston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Pita or Chips$6.00
Fresh house-made hummus with a side of pita bread or tortilla chips.
More about Mod Coffeehouse

