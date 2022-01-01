Geneva American restaurants you'll love

Go
Geneva restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Geneva

Nobel House image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nobel House

305 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$26.00
Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce
Chopped Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette
Burnt Ends$17.00
BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket
More about Nobel House
Geneva Ale House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Geneva Ale House

319 W. State St, Geneva

Avg 4.3 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$16.99
Three beer-battered catfish filets served with fries and a side of coleslaw.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich$16.99
Grilled Ribeye on garlic Chiabatta bread topped with homemade horseradish-dijon sauce, caramelized onions and mixed greens. Served with parmesan fries.
Cheese Curds$8.99
Beer Battered, served with bacon aioli.
More about Geneva Ale House
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Burger$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche bun.
- Substitute an impossible patty or Turkey Patty for $1.50
Small Foxfire Wedge$5.95
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, choice of dressing
SURF N TURF CLASSIC$56.95
6 oz. Certified Angus Beef center cut Filet, 4 oz. Maine lobster tail, Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
More about FoxFire

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Geneva

Lobsters

Chicken Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Filet Mignon

French Onion Soup

Angus Burgers

Flautas

Map

More near Geneva to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carol Stream

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston