Geneva American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Geneva
More about Nobel House
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nobel House
305 W State St, Geneva
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Cold water lobster poached in a garlic, tarragon butter, split top bun, hollandaise sauce
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, egg, capers, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, herb vinaigrette
|Burnt Ends
|$17.00
BBQ glazed twice smoked brisket
More about Geneva Ale House
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$16.99
Three beer-battered catfish filets served with fries and a side of coleslaw.
|Ribeye Steak Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled Ribeye on garlic Chiabatta bread topped with homemade horseradish-dijon sauce, caramelized onions and mixed greens. Served with parmesan fries.
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
Beer Battered, served with bacon aioli.
More about FoxFire
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
FoxFire
17 W State St, Geneva
|Popular items
|Angus Burger
|$14.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche bun.
- Substitute an impossible patty or Turkey Patty for $1.50
|Small Foxfire Wedge
|$5.95
iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, pickled onions, garlic croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, choice of dressing
|SURF N TURF CLASSIC
|$56.95
6 oz. Certified Angus Beef center cut Filet, 4 oz. Maine lobster tail, Garlic Mashed Potatoes.