Chicken salad in Geneva

TAPAS
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
|Farmers Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Leafy Greens | Balsamic Chicken | Avocado | Strawberry | Corn | Pecans | Feta | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine | Tomatoes | Grilled Chicken Breast | Croutons | Lemon | Black Pepper
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Geneva Ale House
319 W. State St, Geneva
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Grilled chicken with avocado, pico de gallo, black bean-corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, tortilla strips and jalapeño vinaigrette all over crispy romaine and field greens.
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$17.99
Sliced chicken breast over mixed greens and romaine with feta cheese, artichokes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions. Dressed with oregano lemon vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
477 South 3rd Street, Geneva
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.