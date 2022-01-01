Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Toast

Geneva restaurants that serve chicken salad

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Farmers Chicken Salad$17.00
Leafy Greens | Balsamic Chicken | Avocado | Strawberry | Corn | Pecans | Feta | Lemon Basil Vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine | Tomatoes | Grilled Chicken Breast | Croutons | Lemon | Black Pepper
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Geneva Ale House

319 W. State St, Geneva

Avg 4.3 (874 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken with avocado, pico de gallo, black bean-corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, tortilla strips and jalapeño vinaigrette all over crispy romaine and field greens.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$17.99
Sliced chicken breast over mixed greens and romaine with feta cheese, artichokes, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes and red onions. Dressed with oregano lemon vinaigrette.
More about Geneva Ale House
Door County Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

477 South 3rd Street, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (3676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

