Tiramisu in Geneva
Geneva restaurants that serve tiramisu
More about Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
TAPAS
Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva
207 S 3rd St, Geneva
|Catering Tiramisu 8 Pieces
|$48.00
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Espresso | Lady Fingers | Sweet Mascarpone | Coffee Sauce
More about FoxFire
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
FoxFire
17 W State St, Geneva
|Tiramisu
|$8.95
An Italian Classic that pairs perfect with any coffee or cappuccino. Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese and finished with cocoa powder.