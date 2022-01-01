Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Geneva

Geneva restaurants
Geneva restaurants that serve tiramisu

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva image

TAPAS

Livia Italian Eatery - Geneva

207 S 3rd St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Catering Tiramisu 8 Pieces$48.00
Tiramisu$8.00
Espresso | Lady Fingers | Sweet Mascarpone | Coffee Sauce
FoxFire image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

FoxFire

17 W State St, Geneva

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.95
An Italian Classic that pairs perfect with any coffee or cappuccino. Ladyfingers soaked in espresso and layered with mascarpone cheese and finished with cocoa powder.
- Gia Mia - image

 

- Gia Mia -

13 N Third Street, Geneva

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$8.00
Lady fingers | espresso | mascarpone | cocoa | coffee sauce
Tiramisu$8.00
Lady Fingers | Espresso | Mascarpone | Cocoa | Coffee Sauce
