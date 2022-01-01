Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve chai lattes

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts image

 

Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts

1500 Rivery Blvd Suite 2155, Georgetown

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rivery Chai Latte$4.99
More about Rivery Coffeehouse & Desserts
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lavender Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Tea Latte
Tazo Chai Tea Latte, with Cinnamon on top.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen

Map

