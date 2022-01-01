Burritos in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve burritos
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Burrito bean and cheese
|$6.50
14 inch flour tortilla filled with bean and cheese.
|Cali Burrito
|$11.75
Grilled Carne Asada, in a large flour tortilla, french fries, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. ADD Hot Cheetos!
|Country Boy Burrito
|$12.50
Scrambled eggs, carne asada, potatoes, cheese, white country gravy, and pico.
More about Just Love Coffee
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Potato, Egg, Bacon, & Cheese. Side of Fruit and Choice of Salsa
More about MasFajitas
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito
|$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
|Dennis Burrito Grande
|$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.