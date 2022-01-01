Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve burritos

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito bean and cheese$6.50
14 inch flour tortilla filled with bean and cheese.
Cali Burrito$11.75
Grilled Carne Asada, in a large flour tortilla, french fries, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. ADD Hot Cheetos!
Country Boy Burrito$12.50
Scrambled eggs, carne asada, potatoes, cheese, white country gravy, and pico.
More about Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Potato, Egg, Bacon, & Cheese. Side of Fruit and Choice of Salsa
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Burrito$12.99
Fajita chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh avocado slices, & our new creamy jalapeno ranch dressing, served with rice & black beans.
Dennis Burrito Grande$12.99
For the hungriest! 10-inch flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken, lettuce, rice, refried beans, cheese, and tomato. Topped with sauce of your choice.
More about MasFajitas

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Muffins

Carne Asada

Chai Lattes

Turkey Clubs

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Tiramisu

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston