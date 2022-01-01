Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
El Rey Chocolate Cake$8.00
A chocolate lovers dream! A flourless chocolate cake baked with a chocolate truffle. We serve this topped with Mexican chocolate and on a bed of Grand marnier sauce. Served with a scoop of Bluebell French Vanilla.
More about El Monumento
Item pic

 

600 Degrees Marketplace

114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Triple chocolate cake.
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
Item pic

 

The Garden at The Summit

1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about The Garden at The Summit
Tater Cakes image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES

Just Love Coffee

1013 W University Ave, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
Takeout
Tater Cakes$2.95
More about Just Love Coffee
Item pic

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice$4.50
Pecan Crusted Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl Slice$4.95
House Made Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake with Pecans.
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
The Monument Cafe image

 

The Monument Cafe

500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about The Monument Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leche Cake$6.99
More about MasFajitas

