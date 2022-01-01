Cake in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve cake
More about El Monumento
FRENCH FRIES
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|El Rey Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A chocolate lovers dream! A flourless chocolate cake baked with a chocolate truffle. We serve this topped with Mexican chocolate and on a bed of Grand marnier sauce. Served with a scoop of Bluebell French Vanilla.
More about 600 Degrees Marketplace
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
Triple chocolate cake.
More about The Garden at The Summit
The Garden at The Summit
1500 RIVERY BOULEVARD, BLDG 2 Texas 78628, Georgetown
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
crab cakes, garden herb pear salad, lemon herb aioli
More about Just Love Coffee
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • WAFFLES
Just Love Coffee
1013 W University Ave, Georgetown
|Tater Cakes
|$2.95
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|GF Lemon Bundt Cake Slice
|$4.50
|Pecan Crusted Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Swirl Slice
|$4.95
House Made Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake with Pecans.