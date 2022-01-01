Carne asada in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve carne asada
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Carne Asada Taco
|$16.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic fajita beef topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
Mikey V's Tacos On The Square
112 W 8th St, Georgetown
|Carne Asada Fries
|$10.95
Grilled Carne Asada on a bed of fries, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole
|1/2 Carne Asada fries
|$6.50
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Tender fajita beef on a bed of grilled onions & peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado, grilled tomato and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*