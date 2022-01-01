Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve carne asada

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$16.00
Two house made corn or flour tortillas with seasoned organic fajita beef topped with onion and cilantro. Served with arroz verde(cilantro rice) and choice of black or charro beans.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mikey V's Tacos On The Square

112 W 8th St, Georgetown

Avg 4.7 (14 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$10.95
Grilled Carne Asada on a bed of fries, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole
1/2 Carne Asada fries$6.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$14.99
Tender fajita beef on a bed of grilled onions & peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeño toreado, grilled tomato and tortillas. *Substitute Corn Tortillas to Make Gluten Free*
