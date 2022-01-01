Pies in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve pies
600 Degrees Marketplace
114 E 7TH ST, Georgetown
|City Pie 14"
|$23.95
Pepperoni, hand-pinched Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, fresh cut button mushrooms, onions, black olives, & bell peppers.
|San Jose Pie 14"
|$23.95
Chorizo, Roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapenos, sharp Tillamook Cheddar cheese, green onion, & fresh cut cilantro with lime wedges.
|Vegan Pie White
|$16.95
Goodfolks
119 W 7th Street, Georgetown
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Florida Key Lime Custard and a Graham Cracker Crust
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$5.00
|Key Lime Whole Pie
|$25.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime
|Slice Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust filled with a Cool Citrus Custard, topped with Whipped Cream and Freshly Zested Lime
The Monument Cafe
500 S Austin Ave, Georgetown
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$6.00
Classic Coconut Pie w/ All Buttered Pie Crust, House Pastry Cream, Whipped Cream, & Toasted Coconut
|Fried Pie (Strawberry)
|$6.00
Fresh filling inside a thin pastry crust, deep fried, and topped with powdered sugar. Filling changes - please inquire for specifics.
|Monument Chocolate Pie
|$6.00
Toasted Pecan Crust, Dark Chocolate Mousse, and Whipped Cream