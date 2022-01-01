Bruschetta in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve bruschetta
Sweet Lemon Kitchen
812 S. Church Street, Georgetown
|Bruschetta
|$9.50
3 Bruschetta with
Tomato Pesto Mozzarella
Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
1201 S Church St, Georgetown
|Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich
|$14.95
Fresh pita stuffed with grilled organic chicken breast, pesto, bruschetta tomato mix, feta cheese, and spring mix. Served with fries or a side salad.
|Tomato & Basil Bruschetta
|$11.50
Pesto, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, and mozzarella served on ciabatta bread