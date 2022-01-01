Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve bruschetta

Sweet Lemon Kitchen image

 

Sweet Lemon Kitchen

812 S. Church Street, Georgetown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.50
3 Bruschetta with
Tomato Pesto Mozzarella
More about Sweet Lemon Kitchen
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

1201 S Church St, Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (1841 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich$14.95
Fresh pita stuffed with grilled organic chicken breast, pesto, bruschetta tomato mix, feta cheese, and spring mix. Served with fries or a side salad.
Tomato & Basil Bruschetta$11.50
Pesto, tomatoes, basil, feta cheese, and mozzarella served on ciabatta bread
More about Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Paninis

Crispy Chicken

Grits

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Fajitas

Mac And Cheese

Fried Chicken Salad

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston