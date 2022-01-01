Enchiladas in Georgetown

El Monumento

205 W 2nd St, Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (1357 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Two Enchiladas Classico$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
More about El Monumento
MasFajitas image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

MasFajitas

3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN

Avg 4.5 (2136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Dinner$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Enchiladas$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.
More about MasFajitas

