Enchiladas in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve enchiladas
El Monumento
205 W 2nd St, Georgetown
|Two Enchiladas Classico
|$15.00
Two enchiladas with choice of brisket, chicken, cheese or seasonal vegetable served with choice of sauce, rice and choice of black or charro beans.
MasFajitas
3010 Williams Dr, GEORGETOWN
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.49
Two enchiladas with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and finished off with your choice of sauce.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$10.49
*Vegetarian* Two enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choose Black Beans if vegetarian.