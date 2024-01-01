Tortas in Germantown
Tortacos
13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
|TORTA Al Pastor
|$9.95
Marinated pork. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
|TORTA Asada
|$10.50
Grilled beef. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
|TORTA Pescado
|$9.95
Grilled tilapia. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.