Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Germantown

Go
Germantown restaurants
Toast

Germantown restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Tortacos

13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TORTA Al Pastor$9.95
Marinated pork. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
TORTA Asada$10.50
Grilled beef. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
TORTA Pescado$9.95
Grilled tilapia. Mexican sandwich that includes refried beans, onions, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
More about Tortacos
La Gula Mexicana image

 

La Gula Mexicana - 21030J Frederick Rd

21030J Frederick Rd, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTA MILANESA$0.00
Breaded CHICKEN or BEEF, lettuce,
tomato, white onion, pickled
jalapenos, avocado on telera bread,
one side spread with mayo, the other
with refried pinto beans
More about La Gula Mexicana - 21030J Frederick Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Germantown

Chicken Soup

Taco Salad

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chili

Curry

Tacos

Map

More near Germantown to explore

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (787 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1177 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston