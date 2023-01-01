Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve burritos

La Mexicana - Germantown

13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wet Burrito Platter$10.95
More about La Mexicana - Germantown
Item pic

 

Tortacos

13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Asada$9.95
Grilled beef. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Burrito Pollo$9.50
Marinated chicken. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
Burrito Al Pastor$9.50
Marinated pork. Includes rice, pinto or black beans, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, corn, onion, pico de gallo and green pepper.
More about Tortacos

