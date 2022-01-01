Tacos in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve tacos
La Casita Pupuseria
18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown
|Tacos Huevo
|$5.95
2 tortillas topped w/eggs picados, fresh cream and sliced avocado
|Taco LC Salad
|$7.95
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp w/ onions over fresh lettuce avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
|Taco Natural
|$2.50
seda red beans/ avocado/ chimol/ cheese
Tortacos
13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown
|Taco Asada
|$3.50
Grilled beef on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
|Taco Pollo
|$3.00
Marinated chicken on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
|Taco Chorizo
|$3.50
Pork sausage on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.