Tacos in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve tacos

La Casita Pupuseria

18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Huevo$5.95
2 tortillas topped w/eggs picados, fresh cream and sliced avocado
Taco LC Salad$7.95
plancha grilled chicken, steak or shrimp w/ onions over fresh lettuce avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
Taco Natural$2.50
seda red beans/ avocado/ chimol/ cheese
More about La Casita Pupuseria
Tortacos

13024 Middlebrook Road, Germantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Asada$3.50
Grilled beef on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Taco Pollo$3.00
Marinated chicken on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
Taco Chorizo$3.50
Pork sausage on corn tortillas + white onions and cilantro, salsa on the side.
More about Tortacos

