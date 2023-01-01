Taco salad in Germantown
Germantown restaurants that serve taco salad
La Mexicana - Germantown
13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN
|Taco Salad
|$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with romaine lettuce, rice, cheese, tomoatoes, red and green. bell peppers, choice of filling ( ground beef, chicken, mixed vegetables, or beans.) sour cream on top.
La Casita Pupuseria
18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown
|Taco LC Salad Chicken
|$8.75
plancha grilled chicken w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
|Taco LC Salad NoMeat
|$6.95
fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
|Taco LC Salad Steak
|$9.25
plancha grilled steak w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla