Taco salad in Germantown

Germantown restaurants
Germantown restaurants that serve taco salad

La Mexicana - Germantown

13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD, GERMANTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla shell layered with romaine lettuce, rice, cheese, tomoatoes, red and green. bell peppers, choice of filling ( ground beef, chicken, mixed vegetables, or beans.) sour cream on top.
More about La Mexicana - Germantown
La Casita Pupuseria image

FRENCH FRIES

La Casita Pupuseria

18058 Mateny Rd, Germantown

Avg 4.4 (1232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco LC Salad Chicken$8.75
plancha grilled chicken w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
Taco LC Salad NoMeat$6.95
fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
Taco LC Salad Steak$9.25
plancha grilled steak w/ onions over fresh lettuce/ avocado/ chimol/ grated queso seco/ fritos de tortilla
More about La Casita Pupuseria

