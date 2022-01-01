Gilbert Italian restaurants you'll love

Postino East image

 

Postino East

302 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Zappone's Italian Bistro image

PIZZA

Zappone's Italian Bistro

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103, Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Breaded cutlet lightly fried topped with mozzarella served with a side of pasta
Penne Ala Vodka$14.00
House-made rose-vodka sauce and caramelized onion
Chianti Braised Beef Rigatoni$19.00
Tender beef slowly cooked in house and braised with chianti wine and spices
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert

No reviews yet
Toto Sapore$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Kale Romana$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
Mista$10.95
spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette. GF. VEG.
