Cake in Gilbert

Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Gilbert restaurants that serve cake

The Coffee Shop image

 

The Coffee Shop

3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Cupcake$3.50
Funfetti Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting & Rainbow Sprinkles
Birthday Cake Whoopie$3.75
Cuff Cake Americano
Monin Toffeenut Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, Water, & Splash of Half & Half
Item pic

 

Sushi Ave Express

1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake$6.95
Panko crust crab cake with spicy mayo
Item pic

 

Joe's Real BBQ

301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Root Beer Cake$3.00
Root Beer Cake$3.00
Lemon Cake$3.00
Our zesty lemon cake is bursting with flavor and moist throughout.
Item pic

 

Batch Cookie Shop

1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Birthday Cake Cookie
Buttery sugar cookie topped in cake batter frosting, all covered in rainbow sprinkles
Liberty Market image

 

Liberty Market

230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
chocolate cake, whipped cream (gf)
Carrot Cake$11.00
Carrot cake layers with brown butter cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut, walnuts, edible flowers.
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$6.99
A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$7.49
A flourless chocolate cake served with whipped cream on the side.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • RAMEN • NOODLES

Sushi Ave

866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (2606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$8.00
Panko crushed crab cakes with house spicy mayo.
