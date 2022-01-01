Cake in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve cake
More about The Coffee Shop
The Coffee Shop
3000 e ray road bldg 2, gilbert
|Birthday Cake Cupcake
|$3.50
Funfetti Cake W/ White Vanilla Frosting & Rainbow Sprinkles
|Birthday Cake Whoopie
|$3.75
|Cuff Cake Americano
Monin Toffeenut Syrup, Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, Water, & Splash of Half & Half
More about Sushi Ave Express
Sushi Ave Express
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114, Gilbert
|Crab Cake
|$6.95
Panko crust crab cake with spicy mayo
More about Joe's Real BBQ
Joe's Real BBQ
301 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
|Root Beer Cake
|$3.00
|Root Beer Cake
|$3.00
|Lemon Cake
|$3.00
Our zesty lemon cake is bursting with flavor and moist throughout.
More about Batch Cookie Shop
Batch Cookie Shop
1495 N Higley Ste 107, Gilbert
|Birthday Cake Cookie
Buttery sugar cookie topped in cake batter frosting, all covered in rainbow sprinkles
More about Liberty Market
Liberty Market
230 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
chocolate cake, whipped cream (gf)
|Carrot Cake
|$11.00
Carrot cake layers with brown butter cream cheese frosting, toasted coconut, walnuts, edible flowers.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Lava Cake
|$6.99
A molten chocolate cake served with a side of ice cream and chocolate syrup
|Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
|$7.49
A flourless chocolate cake served with whipped cream on the side.