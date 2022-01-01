Quesadillas in Gilbert
Gilbert restaurants that serve quesadillas
Some Burros
2597 S Market St, GILBERT
|Pollo Asado Quesadilla
|$7.25
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
Nando's Mexican Cafe
3519 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert
|Folded Quesadilla
|$13.50
Folded cheese crisp stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegtables. Served with a side of sour cream & pico de gallo
Tacos N More Mexican Grill
4622 S Higley Rd #101, Gilbert
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Nando's Mexican Cafe
1890 West Germann Rd, Chandler
|Folded Quesadilla
|$13.50
Folded Cheese Crip stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or vegetables. Served w/ a side of Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo