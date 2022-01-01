Gilbert pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Gilbert
More about Fire & Brimstone
PIZZA • SALADS
Fire & Brimstone
3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|The Carne-vore
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozarella, Schreiners smoked Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Black Forest ham
|Build Your Own
|$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
|Modern Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Butterleaf lettuce, bacon, tomato, barley, buttermilk dressing, chives
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Traditional Wings
|$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
|CYO Pizza Medium
|$14.79
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.25 each.
|Lasagna
|$15.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
More about Pomo Pizzeria
Pomo Pizzeria
366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert
|Popular items
|Toto Sapore
|$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Kale Romana
|$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
|Mista
|$10.95
spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette. GF. VEG.