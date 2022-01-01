Gilbert pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Gilbert restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Gilbert

Fire & Brimstone image

PIZZA • SALADS

Fire & Brimstone

3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Carne-vore$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozarella, Schreiners smoked Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Black Forest ham
Build Your Own$11.00
Comes with red sauce and mozzarella, all additional toppings are extra
Modern Wedge Salad$11.00
Butterleaf lettuce, bacon, tomato, barley, buttermilk dressing, chives
More about Fire & Brimstone
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

4865 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spciy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
CYO Pizza Medium$14.79
Add any of your favorite toppings at $2.25 each.
Lasagna$15.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Toto Sapore$17.95
sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Kale Romana$10.95
lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.
Mista$10.95
spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette. GF. VEG.
More about Pomo Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Gilbert

Tacos

Burritos

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Carne Asada Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Pad Thai

Map

More near Gilbert to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston