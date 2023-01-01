Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Glastonbury

Go
Glastonbury restaurants
Toast

Glastonbury restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

 

SliceWorks Glastonbury

363 NEW LONDON TURNPIKE, GLASTONBURY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TIRAMISU$7.00
More about SliceWorks Glastonbury
Bricco Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY

124 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Tiramisu$12.00
chocolate drizzle & espresso anglaise
More about BRICCO TRATTORIA - GLASTONBURY

Browse other tasty dishes in Glastonbury

Cookies

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Seafood Soup

Prosciutto

Chicken Noodles

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Glastonbury to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (756 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston