Eel in Glendale

Glendale restaurants that serve eel
SUSHI
Octopus Japanese Restaurant
112 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Avg 4.1
(3649 reviews)
Eel Roll
$6.95
More about Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi
239 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale
No reviews yet
EEL AND AVOCADO ROLL
$8.95
EEL SAUCE
More about Crazy Rock'n Sushi
