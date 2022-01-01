Brisket in Glenview
Glenview restaurants that serve brisket
Riobamba Latin Kitchen
1869 waukegan rd, glenview
|smoked Brisket
|$6.25
PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ninety Brewing Co.
1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
House smoked beef brisket, served with half wit drunken onions and house made BBQ on a brioche bun, comes with cole slaw and a choice of side.
|Smoked Brisket Plate
|$22.00
House smoked beef brisket, served with cole slaw and your choice of two sides