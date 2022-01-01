Brisket in Glenview

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Riobamba Latin Kitchen image

 

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

1869 waukegan rd, glenview

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
smoked Brisket$6.25
More about Riobamba Latin Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

1025 WAUKEGAN RD, Glenview

Avg 4 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House smoked beef brisket, served with half wit drunken onions and house made BBQ on a brioche bun, comes with cole slaw and a choice of side.
Smoked Brisket Plate$22.00
House smoked beef brisket, served with cole slaw and your choice of two sides
More about Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

