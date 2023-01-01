Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Golden

Golden restaurants
Toast

Golden restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden

600 12th Street, Golden

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Marinara$8.95
Marinara from vine-ripened tomatoes served hot over traditional Italian pasta, served with a half loaf of buttered garlic bread to complement this classic dish.
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
Bono's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bono's Italian Restaurant

14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti with Sausage Family Dinner$41.99
Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara, 4 Sausage Links, Garlic Bread and a Garden Salad - Serves 4
Kids Spaghetti Marinara$6.99
Pasta with marinara sauce, meatball or sausage and bread
Spaghetti Marinara$9.99
Our delicious homemade Marinara sauce served over spaghetti
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant

