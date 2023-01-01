Spaghetti in Golden
Golden restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
Anthony's Pizza & Pasta - Golden
600 12th Street, Golden
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$8.95
Marinara from vine-ripened tomatoes served hot over traditional Italian pasta, served with a half loaf of buttered garlic bread to complement this classic dish.
More about Bono's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bono's Italian Restaurant
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
|Spaghetti with Sausage Family Dinner
|$41.99
Spaghetti with Homemade Marinara, 4 Sausage Links, Garlic Bread and a Garden Salad - Serves 4
|Kids Spaghetti Marinara
|$6.99
Pasta with marinara sauce, meatball or sausage and bread
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$9.99
Our delicious homemade Marinara sauce served over spaghetti