Mac and cheese in Granby
Granby restaurants that serve mac and cheese
At The Barn
17R E Granby Rd, Granby
|Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Cavatappi, four cheese sauce & jalapeños
SALADS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Deep Roots Street Food
4 Park Place, Granby
|Kids Mac And Cheese
|$7.00
Small kid's portion of fresh Made to order mac and cheese.
|M&C - BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$13.50
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese - Pasta in a Made to Order Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce topped with Crispy Onions, Garlic Bread Crumbs. (Can be made Gluten-Free)
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Pasta in a made to order Creamy Cheese Sauce