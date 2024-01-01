Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve jambalaya

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jambalaya$11.00
Our traditional Blue Dog Jambalaya made with diced chicken, andouille sausage, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, slow cooked with Cajun spices and love
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast

2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$24.00
Andouille sausage, shrimp, crab legs, jalapeños, charred sweet corn, tomato, garlic, onion, celery, smoked tomato broth, and saffron rice in a hot cast-iron pot.
More about The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast

