Jambalaya in Grand Rapids

Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|$11.00
Our traditional Blue Dog Jambalaya made with diced chicken, andouille sausage, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, slow cooked with Cajun spices and love
The Old Goat - 2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast
2434 Eastern Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids
|$24.00
Andouille sausage, shrimp, crab legs, jalapeños, charred sweet corn, tomato, garlic, onion, celery, smoked tomato broth, and saffron rice in a hot cast-iron pot.