Pudding in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve pudding
More about Atlantic Fish Market
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Atlantic Fish Market
900 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Banana Pudding
You know what time it is.
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Island Bread Pudding #2
|$12.00
pina colada bread, coconut pineapple pudding, rum caramel, chantilly cream, toasted coconut