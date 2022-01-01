Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve brisket

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$13.00
house made slaw, pickle, ciabatta bread
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Item pic

 

Thornapple Brewing Co

6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$14.00
More about Thornapple Brewing Co
Texas Brisket Pile image

 

Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Brisket Pile$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Citrusy & Tangy Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast | 17
Texas Brisket Pile$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast
More about Friesian Gastro Pub
Beef Brisket image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Brisket Mac-N-Cheese$12.50
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with hickory smoked beef brisket.
QP Brisket$6.50
Family Package Brisket$57.00
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Two Scotts Barbecue

536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (778 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2# Sliced Brisket-Combo$17.00
1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scott's Pickles.
Brisket Chili
Our smoked brisket chili is great. Buy it
1/2# Sliced Brisket$13.00
1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scotts' Pickles.
More about Two Scotts Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Tomato Basil Soup

Crab Rangoon

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Pastrami Sandwiches

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston