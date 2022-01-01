Brisket in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve brisket
SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
house made slaw, pickle, ciabatta bread
Thornapple Brewing Co
6262 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
|Texas Brisket Pile
|$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Citrusy & Tangy Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast | 17
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Loaded Brisket Mac-N-Cheese
|$12.50
Healthy serving of our famous creamy mac-n-cheese, topped with hickory smoked beef brisket.
|QP Brisket
|$6.50
|Family Package Brisket
|$57.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|1/2# Sliced Brisket-Combo
|$17.00
1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scott's Pickles.
|Brisket Chili
Our smoked brisket chili is great. Buy it
|1/2# Sliced Brisket
|$13.00
1/2# slow smoked sliced beef brisket served with Two Scotts' Pickles.