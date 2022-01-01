Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Aroy Thai Restaurant image

 

Aroy Thai Restaurant

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A3. Crab Rangoon (5)$4.00
Minced crab meat mixed with cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with light sweet sauce.
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds,
roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili
sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Dip$14.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Crab Rangoons image

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoons$18.00
jumbo lump crab and cream cheese filling, crispy wonton, furikake, green onion, lemongrass chili sauce
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese$15.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon Dip$9.50
WARM CRAB CHEESE DIP ~ SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE ~ CRISPY WONTON CHIPS ~ GREEN ONION GARNISH
More about Logan's Alley

