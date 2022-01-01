Enchiladas in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.99
|Lunch Enchilada
|$6.99
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$11.99
More about Roll With It
Roll With It
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas - Small (serves 2)
|$22.00
beef barbacoa . enchiladas sauce . cheese . green pepper . onion . served with donkey chips and our house made tomato salsa, tomatoes, jalapeno, onion, cilantro and southwest spices
|Sweet Potato & Black Bean Enchilada- Small (serves 2)
|$19.00
sweet potatoes . black beans . flour tortillas . salsa roja . cheddar cheese . green peppers . rice . cilantro . served with Donkey tortilla chips & salsa verde .