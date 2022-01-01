Seaweed salad in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$7.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN Seaweed Salad$7.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
Seaweed Salad$7.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
GF Seaweed Salad$7.00
toasted sesame seeds, cucumber
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Poke Toki Cascade image

 

Poke Toki Cascade

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seaweed Salad on Side$4.00
More about Poke Toki Cascade

