Cobb salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad
|$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.99
chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Italian Cobb Salad*
|$13.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Roll With It
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Loaded Cobb Salad - Small (serves 2)
|$11.00
romain lettuce, cucumbers, green peas, cheddar, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, fried onion, tossed in house ranch .
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Cobb Salad
|$18.95
Chicken, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons