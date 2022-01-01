Cobb salad in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Poppyseed Cobb-Acado Salad$16.00
Chicken Breast Grilled with our Poppyseed Dressing on Mixed Greens with Tomato, Seasoned Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Moscato Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.
*Gluten-Free*
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.99
chicken, romaine, bacon, egg, cucumber, onion, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Italian Cobb Salad*$13.99
Fresh Garden Greens, Hard Boiled Egg, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sicilian Olives, Gorgonola & Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Loaded Cobb Salad - Small (serves 2) image

 

Roll With It

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Cobb Salad - Small (serves 2)$11.00
romain lettuce, cucumbers, green peas, cheddar, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, fried onion, tossed in house ranch .
More about Roll With It
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
More about Hall Street Bakery
Cobb Salad image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$18.95
Chicken, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
O’Brien Cobb Salad$14.00
Your traditional salad with diced egg, cucumbers, heirloom tomato, feta cheese, bacon, avocado & onion served with grilled pita bread
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers

