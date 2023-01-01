Veggie tacos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.99
More about Tacos el Cunado Cascade
Tacos el Cunado Cascade
6450 28St SE, Grand Rapids
|Veggie Taco Trio D#25
|$9.99
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with your choice of toppings***, served with rice and refried beans on the side.
*Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil.
** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper, Cactus, Tomato.
***Some toppings have extra cost.