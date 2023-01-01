Veggie tacos in Grand Rapids

Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with your choice of toppings***, served with rice and refried beans on the side.

*Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil.

** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper, Cactus, Tomato.

***Some toppings have extra cost.

