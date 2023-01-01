Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

Veggie Taco Salad$10.99
Veggie Tacos$11.99
Banner pic

 

Tacos el Cunado Cascade

6450 28St SE, Grand Rapids

Veggie Taco Trio D#25$9.99
Three tacos on corn tortilla with your choice of veggies (Avocado, Cactus, Rice, Refried beans* or Grilled veggies**) topped with your choice of toppings***, served with rice and refried beans on the side.
*Refried beans are cooked with veggetable oil.
** Grilled veggies contains Onions, Bell paper, Cactus, Tomato.
***Some toppings have extra cost.
