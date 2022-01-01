Spaghetti in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$24.00
house-made pasta. pork bolognese. fried garlic. parmesan. basil
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Gamberetti Scampi con Spaghetti
|$19.95
sautéed shrimp & spinach tossed with fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine
|Spaghetti e Polpette
|$15.95
fresh egg spaghetti, veal, and pork meatballs topped with tomato-basil sauce
|Spaghetti di Zucca
|$5.95
spaghetti squash gratin
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Spaghetti and Meatballs*
|$15.99
|Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce*
|$13.99