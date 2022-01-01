Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Bolognese$24.00
house-made pasta. pork bolognese. fried garlic. parmesan. basil
More about Terra GR
Item pic

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gamberetti Scampi con Spaghetti$19.95
sautéed shrimp & spinach tossed with fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine
Spaghetti e Polpette$15.95
fresh egg spaghetti, veal, and pork meatballs topped with tomato-basil sauce
Spaghetti di Zucca$5.95
spaghetti squash gratin
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti and Meatballs*$15.99
Spaghetti in Tomato Sauce*$13.99
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$10.00
Kids Spaghetti & MB$10.00
Mamma Noto’s Spaghetti Bolognese$22.00
Mamma Noto’s homemade meatballs . spaghetti pasta house . pomodoro . garden basil . ricotta
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining

