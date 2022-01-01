Nachos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve nachos
More about Zivio
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Mediterranean Nachos
|$9.00
Warm crispy pita chips. Topped off with our mediterranean pico. Drizzled with tzatziki sauce and a feta cheese crumble. garnished with chives.
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|Small Nachos
|$7.00
|Large Nachos
|$11.00
More about Brewery Vivant
FRENCH FRIES
Brewery Vivant
925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Duck Nachos
|$18.00
Duck confit, cracklin, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Tater Tot Nachos
|$6.99
Tater Tots topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Ranch Dressing or Salsa. Comes in personal size or sharable!
|BreeJo's Nachos
|$15.99
Seasoned ground beef or chicken cover on tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and melted cheddar jack cheese.
More about The Winchester
FRENCH FRIES
The Winchester
648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
|What The Truck Nachos
|$13.00
bulgogi beef . queso salsa . pickled jalapeno . cilantro crema . miso pistachio slaw . sesame seed . scallion . tortilla chip
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Deluxe Nachos*
|$12.99
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Nachos Supreme
|$12.99
|Fajitas Nachos
|$15.99
|Nachos Jalisco
|$12.99
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$11.50
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips