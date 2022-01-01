Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Nachos$9.00
Warm crispy pita chips. Topped off with our mediterranean pico. Drizzled with tzatziki sauce and a feta cheese crumble. garnished with chives.
More about Zivio
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Nachos$7.00
Large Nachos$11.00
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Brewery Vivant

925 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Nachos$18.00
Duck confit, cracklin, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
More about Brewery Vivant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Tater Tot Nachos$6.99
Tater Tots topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and served with Ranch Dressing or Salsa. Comes in personal size or sharable!
BreeJo's Nachos$15.99
Seasoned ground beef or chicken cover on tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno and melted cheddar jack cheese.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
The Winchester image

FRENCH FRIES

The Winchester

648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (835 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
What The Truck Nachos$13.00
bulgogi beef . queso salsa . pickled jalapeno . cilantro crema . miso pistachio slaw . sesame seed . scallion . tortilla chip
More about The Winchester
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deluxe Nachos*$12.99
Housemade tortilla chips topped with Colby cheese, fire braised chicken or beef, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, green onions, guacamole and chipotle sour cream. Served with housemade salsa. Add jalapenos for $0.59. Chips & Cheese 8.99
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$11.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Supreme$12.99
Fajitas Nachos$15.99
Nachos Jalisco$12.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Santa Fe Nachos$11.50
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Item pic

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$12.50
Homemade tortilla chips, black beans, our signature taco brisket meat, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, cilantro sour cream and salsa verde.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

