Chicken tenders in Grand Rapids

Beacon - Grand Rapids
38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
River North Public House
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Kiddos Chicken Strips
|$6.00
hand breaded with house fries and choice of dipping sauce
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries.
|Side of Chicken Tenders
|$4.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Kids Chicken Strips and Side
|$6.99
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$12.99
Served regular unless requested to be lathered in one of our delicious sauces. Comes with coleslaw and fries.
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|KID Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
three house battered chicken tenders with chips
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tenders*
|$11.99
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
|*TO-GO* Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Two tenders and fries! Classic!
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$8.75
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$5.00
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$9.75
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$11.95
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$15.95
Tenders, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.00
Served with fries, ketchup and your choice of dressing
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hancock Fried Chicken
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.00
a true platter of fried chicken tenders . your choice of spice level & side
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS
Linear Restaurant
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids
|Kids Chicken Tender Bites
|$5.00