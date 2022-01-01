Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

Beacon - Grand Rapids

38 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Beacon - Grand Rapids
River North Public House image

 

River North Public House

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kiddos Chicken Strips$6.00
hand breaded with house fries and choice of dipping sauce
More about River North Public House
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
Chicken Fingers and Fries.
Side of Chicken Tenders$4.00
More about Royals
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips and Side$6.99
Chicken Strip Basket$12.99
Served regular unless requested to be lathered in one of our delicious sauces. Comes with coleslaw and fries.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Matchbox Diner & Drinks image

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
KID Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Chicken Tenders image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
three house battered chicken tenders with chips
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Chicken Tenders image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders*$11.99
Deep-fried until golden brown. Tossed in sauce of your choice $0.59 extra. Add fries for $0.99
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
*TO-GO* Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Two tenders and fries! Classic!
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$8.75
Kids Chicken Tender$5.00
Chicken Tenders Basket$9.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2817 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.95
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Blue Water
Chicken Tender Basket image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$15.95
Tenders, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
Served with fries, ketchup and your choice of dressing
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Lucy's Cafe
Chicken Tenders image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.00
a true platter of fried chicken tenders . your choice of spice level & side
*spice levels of hot and above contain pork*
More about Hancock Fried Chicken
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tender Bites$5.00
More about Linear Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Chicken Tenders Combo$10.99
6 Chicken Tenders Combo$16.99
3 Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about Original Wing Kingz

