Skirt steaks in
Great Neck
/
Great Neck
/
Skirt Steaks
Great Neck restaurants that serve skirt steaks
Great Neck Diner
14 Grace Ave, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Broiled Roumanian Skirt Steak
$33.95
Skirt Steak Panini
$21.95
More about Great Neck Diner
Sea Bar - Sea Bar (7 Great Neck Road)
7 Great Neck Road, Great Neck
No reviews yet
Omaha Skirt Steak
$34.00
Char Broiled to Perfection
More about Sea Bar - Sea Bar (7 Great Neck Road)
